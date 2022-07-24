The Phillies Have Made A New Decision On Pete Rose

LAS VEGAS, NV - DECEMBER 15: Former Major League Baseball player and manager Pete Rose speaks during a news conference at Pete Rose Bar & Grill to respond to his lifetime ban from MLB for gambling being upheld on December 15, 2015 in Las Vegas, Nevada. MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred on Monday announced that he was rejecting Rose's application for reinstatement. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Former Phillies star Pete Rose is expected to attend a game in Philadelphia for the first time in more than 30 years.

Rose has not attended a Phillies game since he was banned from MLB for life for betting on baseball in 1989. He is supposed to be in attendance when the franchise honors its 1980 World Series championship team, which Rose was a member of, on August 7.

Rose was previously scheduled to be at Citizens Bank Park in August 2017 to be inducted into the team's wall of fame, but the Phillies disinvited him after a woman came forward and testified that she had a sexual relationship with baseball's all-time hit leader starting in 1973 when she was 14 or 15 years old.

Rose acknowledged that he had a relationship with the woman, but claimed it began after she had turned 16, which was the age of consent in Ohio. Regardless, Rose was not charged with statutory rape because the statute of limitations had expired.

Alex Coffey of the Philadelphia Inquirer reached out to the Phillies about their apparent change of heart regarding having Rose at the ballpark.

“The celebration on Sunday, August 7 is about honoring the team not an individual player," the Phillies said in a statement.

Rose played for the Phillies from 1979-83. During that stretch he made four All-Star Game appearances and helped Philadelphia beat the Kansas City Royals in the 1980 World Series.

The Phillies also went back to the Fall Classic in 1983, but fell to the Baltimore Orioles.