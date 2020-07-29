The Phillies’ Latest COVID-19 Testing Results Are In

Not every team in the NL East is having as tough a time keeping COVID-19 out of the clubhouse as the Miami Marlins.

On Wednesday, the Philadelphia Phillies got their COVID-19 test results in, and they’ll be a sigh of relief for Philly fans. According to MLB insider Jeff Passan, all Phillies players and staff members tested negative for COVID-19.

It was the second day in a row of all-negative results for the clubhouse. Considering that the team has had to quarantine after 17 members of the Marlins tested positive during a visit to Philadelphia, it’s a great sign.

According to NJ.com, the Marlins are still in Philadelphia, awaiting word that they can travel. Both teams have had their upcoming games canceled for the next few days.

For the second consecutive day, all of the Philadelphia Phillies coronavirus tests for players and staff members have come back negative, a source familiar with the situation tells ESPN. — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) July 29, 2020

Unfortunately, things aren’t going quite as well for the Marlins. Per Ken Rosenthal, another Marlins player tested positive for COVID-19 today.

Another Marlins player has tested positive for COVID-19, sources tell The Athletic. Only positive result in most recent tests. Brings team total to 16 players and two coaches. — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 29, 2020

Meanwhile, things seem to be running very smoothly for sports leagues that have gone into a bubble. The NBA Player’s Association announced today that none of the 344 players tested at their campus in Orlando are positive.

We’re only a handful of games into this 2020 MLB season and it’s clear that the decision to start without putting players in a bubble was the wrong one.

However this season plays out, it’s likely to be one of the messiest in the history of American sports.