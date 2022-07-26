The Rangers Are Signing A Former Cy Young Winner

ARLINGTON, TX - MARCH 29: Vintage aircraft from the Cavanagh Flight Museum fly over the Opening Day ceremonies before the game between the Houston Astros and the Texas Rangers at Globe Life Park in Arlington on March 29, 2018 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Richard Rodriguez/Getty Images)

Dallas Keuchel will return to Texas in hopes of rekindling his glory days.

The former Houston Astros ace has fallen hard this season, posting a combined 8.53 ERA in 12 starts with the Chicago White Sox and Arizona Diamondbacks. After getting jettisoned by both teams, he'll have to fight his way back to the majors.

According to The Athletic's Levi Weaver, the 2015 AL Cy Young Award winner signed a minor-league contract with the Rangers. He'll join their Triple-A affiliate in Round Rock.

Formerly a top-flight southpaw, Keuchel posted a 2.48 ERA and career-high 216 strikeouts in 2015. He recorded a 3.66 ERA through seven seasons in Houston, helping the Astros win the 2017 World Series.

This season, however, Keuchel has gotten clobbered to a ghastly 2.03 WHIP. His bloated ERA doesn't even account for seven additional unearned runs relinquished.

Keuchel made his debut with the Diamondbacks a month after his last start for the White Sox. He's permitted 22 runs in four starts spanning just 18.2 innings, prompting Arizona to also designate him for assignment last week.

Entering Monday night at 43-51, the Rangers are unlikely to factor into the American League playoff race. They haven't received stable starting pitching beyond offseason signings Martin Perez and Jon Gray.

Perhaps Keuchel could receive another opportunity to eat some innings down the stretch, but Texas would probably be better served auditioning younger players for a 2023 role.