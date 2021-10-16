The Red Sox Made MLB Postseason History On Saturday

The Boston Red Sox have jumped out to an 8-0 lead in Game 2 of the ALCS today in Houston, making history in the process.

Boston scored all eight of its runs in the first two innings on a pair of grand slams, the first by J.D. Martinez and the second by Rafael Devers. By doing so, the Red Sox became the first team in MLB history to hit two grand slams in a single postseason game.

Martinez’s slam came off Houston Astros starter Luis Garcia. After Garcia exited the game with an apparent injury in the top of the second, Jake Odorizzi came in out of the bullpen and after a lengthy warmup, gave up singles to Christian Arroyo and Kiké Hernández to load the bases.

Devers then unloaded them with one swing, giving Boston a seemingly insurmountable lead.

Assuming the Red Sox don’t suffer a monumental collapse, they are going to win today to even up the best-of-seven series. Houston won Game 1 on Friday night.

You can watch the rest of Game 2 now on FOX.