Theo Epstein Reportedly Makes Decision On Mets’ Opening

Before the New York Mets can focus on which free agents they want to sign this offseason, they need to hire a president of baseball operations. For the past few days, Theo Epstein has been mentioned as a candidate for the job.

Epstein, who built championship rosters with the Boston Red Sox and Chicago Cubs, spent the 2021 season as a consultant for the MLB. His job this year was to handle “on-field matters.”

The Mets wasted no time discussing their job opening with Epstein, as the two sides had some dialogue this week about a potential partnership. However, it appears the Mets will have to look elsewhere for a new president.

On Wednesday morning, Andy Martino of SNY reported that Epstein will not be coming to the Mets.

“Steve and Theo spoke,” Martino’s source told him. “They had a good conversation and both agreed that this was not the right opportunity.”

News: Theo Epstein will not be coming to the Mets. A source familiar with situation tells me “Steve and Theo spoke. They had a good conversation and both agreed that this was not the right opportunity.” Story up soon. — Andy Martino (@martinonyc) October 6, 2021

It’s unclear why this wasn’t the right opportunity for Epstein. Perhaps he doesn’t want to deal with the daily grind of running a team at this stage in his career.

As for other candidates for New York’s job opening, MLB Network insider Jon Heyman has mentioned Billy Beane of the Oakland Athletics and David Stearns of the Milwaukee Brewers. The Mets would need to seek permission to speak with either candidate.

Once the Mets hire a new president of baseball operations, they can completely focus on their opening at manager.