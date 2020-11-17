Theo Epstein Reportedly Has A Plan For The 2021 Season

The Chicago Cubs announced that the team’s president of baseball operations, Theo Epstein, would be stepping down on Tuesday. After nine seasons with the NL Central team, the 46-year-old executive will leave the team at the end of the week.

General manager Jed Hoyer will assume the position once Epstein leaves. He joined the organization in 2011 and will now take the next step forward with the Cubs.

Epstein’s legacy in Chicago will live on for quite some time. After joining the Cubs as a young executive in 2011, he pieced together an impressive roster poised for postseason success. The “Lovable Losers” broke the “Curse of the Billy Goat” in 2016 and won their first World Series in 108 years.

Although the Cubs reached the NLCS again in 2017, the last three years have been unsatisfying for the rabid Chicago fanbase. Epstein’s departure comes at a time when the organization will have to make many key decisions about their roster in the near future.

With the success the executive has had over the years, it’s hard to see Epstein without a team for long. In fact, details have already emerged on what the 46-year-old will do in 2021.

According to Jon Morosi of MLB Network, Epstein plans to take a break from baseball for the upcoming season. However, he won’t resign so that he can look for an opportunity with the Mets of the Phillies.

Source: Theo Epstein intends to take the upcoming season off. He’s not resigning in order to pursue a position with the Mets or Phillies. @MLBNetwork @MLB — Jon Morosi (@jonmorosi) November 17, 2020

Both NL East teams are intriguing options for Epstein. The Phillies boast a talented young roster that looks ready to take the next step. The Mets underwent a complete overhaul this offseason as billionaire Steve Cohen bought the team.

Although fans of both teams will desperately want Epstein in their front office, the 46-year-old will take a break from baseball for now. The Mets and Phillies will have to wait patiently to make their bids at the high-profile executive.

Stay tuned for more MLB offseason updates.