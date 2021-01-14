Theo Epstein Reportedly Lands New Job In Baseball

It’s been a couple of months since Theo Epstein stepped down as general manager of the Chicago Cubs. But he won’t spend the 2021 season out of baseball.

According to baseball analyst Bruce Levine, Epstein is joining the MLB commissioner’s office. Per the report, he will serve as a “consultant regarding on-field matters.” An official announcement from the MLB is expected later today.

Epstein won’t be lacking for work in the weeks and months to come. The MLB has to work out how to potentially navigate another season in the midst of the ongoing pandemic. They also have CBA negotiations ongoing with the MLBPA.

But Epstein has made it clear for a long time that he is willing to do everything in his power to advance the game of baseball. He indicated back in November that he wanted to find a role where he could be of some assistant there.

By the looks of things, Epstein got his wish.

Theo Epstein is only 47 but has accomplished a ton over the past 20 years.

Directing the Boston Red Sox to two World Series crowns in 2004 and 2007 was one thing. Getting the Chicago Cubs out of their star-crossed ways and back to World Series glory made him a legend.

However Major League Baseball plans to utilize Epstein in the months to come, they’re getting one of the best in the business.