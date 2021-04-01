There Are 15 MLB Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

After last year’s pandemic-delayed MLB season, the 2021 MLB season is beginning right on time. And there’s a strong slate of games to kick off Opening Day.

All 30 teams will be in action for a non-stop lineup of MLB action. But only a few will be broadcast on ESPN. The rest will be limited to local stations.

Starting us off will be the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium in an AL East showdown with the rival Toronto Blue Jays. The Cleveland Indians will take on the Detroit Tigers just a few minutes later.

On ESPN, the defending World Series champion Los Angeles Dodgers will be the second team featured at 4:10, taking on the Colorado Rockies on the road. After that, the New York Mets take center stage in the nation’s capital against the Washington Nationals.

Closing out ESPN’s slate of games will be the Houston Astros and the Oakland A’s.

Here is the full schedule for MLB Opening Day today (all times EST):

1:05 p.m. – Toronto Blue Jays at New York Yankees (ESPN)

1:10 p.m. – Cleveland Indians at Detroit Tigers

2:10 p.m. – Baltimore Orioles at Boston Red Sox

2:10 p.m. – Minnesota Twins at Milwaukee Brewers

2:20 p.m. – Pittsburgh Pirates at Chicago Cubs

3:05 p.m. – Atlanta Braves at Philadelphia Phillies (ESPN+)

4:10 p.m. – Los Angeles Dodgers at Colorado Rockies (ESPN)

4:10 p.m. – Arizona Diamondbacks at San Diego Padres

4:10 p.m. – St. Louis Cardinals at Cincinnati Reds

4:10 p.m. – Texas Rangers at Kansas City Royals

4:10 p.m. – Tampa Bay Rays at Miami Marlins

7:09 p.m. – New York Mets at Washington Nationals (ESPN)

10:05 p.m. – Chicago White Sox at Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim

10:07 p.m. – Houston Astros at Oakland A’s (ESPN)

10:10 p.m. – San Francisco Giants at Seattle Mariners

Set your alarms! All the action begins at 1pm ET tomorrow. #OpeningDay pic.twitter.com/HMWeGuVLzb — MLB (@MLB) April 1, 2021

The first games will start at 1:05 p.m. EST while the last one starts at 10:10 p.m. EST. Don’t forget to stretch!