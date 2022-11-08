There Are 3 Clear Favorites In Aaron Judge's Free Agency

ARLINGTON, TX - OCTOBER 4: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees smiles as he rounds the bases after hitting his 62nd home run of the season against the Texas Rangers during the first inning in game two of a double header at Globe Life Field on October 4, 2022 in Arlington, Texas. Judge has now set the American League record for home runs in a single season. (Photo by Ron Jenkins/Getty Images) Ron Jenkins/Getty Images

Aaron Judge is widely expected to stay in New York or move to California this offseason.

The star outfielder's next destination will draw considerable attention after setting an American League record with 62 home runs in 2022. Before free agency officially opens, the early betting markets have established three notable favorites.

Per DraftKings Sportsbook, the New York Yankees are favored to retain the 30-year-old superstar at -165.

If Judge leaves, the oddsmakers think he'll head to the NL West. The next top candidates are the San Francisco Giants (+300) and Los Angeles Dodgers (+450).

The New York Mets (+1000) and Boston Red Sox (+1600) then present two disastrous scenarios for Yankees fans as two longshots.

The Yankees may face a fan mutiny if Judge doesn't stay. He carried their offense all season by batting a superb .311/.425/.686 with the highest single-season FanGraphs WAR (11.4) since Barry Bonds in 2004 (11.9).

Yet the California native could go home. The Giants will have plenty of money to spend as their veterans come off the ledger, and the Dodgers haven't been afraid to make a major splash.

MLB's free agency officially begins on Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.