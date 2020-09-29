There Are 4 MLB Playoff Games Today – Here’s The Schedule

It’s officially time for playoff baseball! The MLB postseason will begin today, as there are four exciting matchups on the schedule.

The opening game of the MLB playoffs will feature the Astros and Twins. This season has been an interesting one for Houston to say the least. Despite all the off-field drama involving the team’s cheating scandal, the defending American League champs managed to tune out all the outside noise.

Houston will have its hands full later today, as it’ll have to face a powerful Minnesota offense. Even though he’s one of the oldest players in baseball, Nelson Cruz hasn’t showed any signs of slowing down. He had a .303 batting average, 16 home runs and 33 RBI this season.

Later this afternoon, the Athletics and White Sox will begin their respective series. Both teams had surprisingly strong seasons, especially the White Sox. They have solid starting pitching because of Lucas Giolito and Dallas Keuchel, and let’s not forget they have an elite power hitter in Jose Abreu.

The third game set for this Tuesday features two AL East teams. We’ll get to see the Tampa Bay Rays host the Toronto Blue Jays.

Tampa Bay has a trio of starting pitchers in Charlie Morton, Tyler Glasnow and Blake Snell that could potentially dominate a series. However, Toronto has pitchers capable of taking over a game as well in Hyun Jin Ryu and Taijuan Walker.

Moving over to the final game on today’s schedule, we have the Cleveland Indians taking on the New York Yankees. Injuries have plagued the Bronx Bombers throughout this season, but they finally have Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton back in their starting lineup.

Here’s when each first pitch will be thrown today:

All four playoff series for the National League will begin on Wednesday.

Since the playoff field was expanded for the 2020 season, every Wild Card matchup is a best-of-three series.