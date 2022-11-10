There Are 5 'Most Likely' Free Agency Teams For Aaron Judge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

Aaron Judge could alter MLB's landscape with his free-agent decision.

The star outfielder should receive plenty of suitors following a 62-homer season, but there's likely a short list of legitimate contenders to land the slugger. The Athletic's Jim Bowden ranked the five likeliest destinations.

Here's the former MLB general manager's order:

New York Yankees Los Angeles Dodgers New York Mets San Francisco Giants Chicago White Sox

Bowden said the Bronx Bombers "have the most to lose" by not retaining Judge following a record-setting season.

"Judge is the face of the franchise and represents the Yankees organization and the city of New York as well as any player since The Captain, Derek Jeter, retired," Bowden wrote. "The Yankees need Judge more than any other free agent they've had during [Brian] Cashman's 24-year tenure as general manager."

Yet Bowden sees the Dodgers as "a real threat to offer a deal that could persuade Judge to leave." He said they could shed payroll by buying out Justin Turner's $16 million club option and moving Cody Bellinger.

Betting odds peg the Giants as the most likely choice alongside the Yankees and Dodgers. However, Bowden sees the Yankees' crosstown rivals as tougher competition. He speculated that Mets owner Steve Cohen could offer Judge a $400 million contract if he "really wants Judge."

Judge could be tempted to return home to San Francisco, but the Giants followed an unexpected 107-win campaign by going 81-81 in 2022.

Finally, Bowden pegs the White Sox as a wild card. Although they're unlikely to win the Judge sweepstakes, he said to "never count out" owner Jerry Reinsdorf.

Free agency officially opens Thursday at 5 p.m. ET.