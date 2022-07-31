There Are Reportedly 3 Finalists For A Juan Soto Trade

WASHINGTON, DC - JULY 13: Juan Soto #22 of the Washington Nationals celebrates with teammates after hitting a three run home run against the Seattle Mariners during the ninth inning of game one of a doubleheader at Nationals Park on July 13, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Scott Taetsch/Getty Images) Scott Taetsch/Getty Images

All eyes continue to be on Juan Soto and the Washington Nationals heading into Tuesday night's trade deadline.

Is the once-in-a-generation hitter going to be moved with 2.5 years of team control remaining?

That remains to be seen, but the Nationals are at least listening to offers from other teams.

According to former MLB GM Jim Bowden, there are three finalists remaining for a Soto blockbuster.

"The #Nationals now have only 3 teams left in the bidding for a Juan Soto trade according to club sources. The teams are believed to be #Padres #Cardinals and #Dodgers with the #Cardinals offering the most talent off their major league club and the Padres the most talent from Farm," he reports.

The Cardinals and the Padres have been mentioned the most for Soto, though the Dodgers should never be counted out.

The 2022 MLB trade deadline is set for 6 p.m. E.T. on Tuesday.