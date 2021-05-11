Report: There’s 1 Favorite If The Oakland A’s Relocate

ESPN insider Jess Passan had a bombshell report to share with the MLB community this Tuesday, as he announced that the Oakland Athletics will explore relocation possibilities.

The A’s want to build a waterfront stadium in downtown Oakland at the Howard Terminal site, according to Passan. However, the team’s plans for a new stadium have failed for several years.

Oakland has already asked the city council to vote on its $12 billion mixed-use development before late July. Since both sides are currently in a standstill, A’s owner John Fisher has decided to accept the alternative.

“The future success of the A’s depends on a new ballpark,” Fisher said in a statement. “Oakland is a great baseball town, and we will continue to pursue our waterfront ballpark project. We will also follow MLB’s direction to explore other markets.”

If the A’s end up relocating, Passan believes Las Vegas would be the leading contender for them.

“While the A’s have expressed that remaining in Oakland and building a $12 billion mixed-use development is their priority, the standstill of the project prompted today’s move,” Passan tweeted. “The leading contender if the A’s do move: Las Vegas. Plenty of other cities would welcome the team, too.”

Las Vegas makes a lot of sense when you consider the success it’s had thus far with the Raiders and Golden Knights.

The MLB has made it abundantly clear that it doesn’t want the Oakland Coliseum being used moving forward. With that said, the time is now for the A’s to explore other markets.