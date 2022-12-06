There's Reportedly 1 Believed Favorite For Aaron Judge

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 23: Aaron Judge #99 of the New York Yankees celebrates his ninth inning game winning base hit against the Houston Astros at Yankee Stadium on June 23, 2022 in New York City. The Yankees defeated the Astros 7-6. (Photo by Jim McIsaac/Getty Images) Jim McIsaac/Getty Images

The biggest MLB free agency decision in the coming days will be whether Aaron Judge signs with the New York Yankees or San Francisco Giants.

Judge spent his first seven MLB seasons in New York, but grew up in California. Both teams are willing to pay the slugging outfielder handsomely.

On Tuesday, TIME Magazine named Judge its 2022 Athlete of the Year. In his profile article, Judge shares that he predicted back in 2010 that he'd one day be playing for the Giants.

However, according to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the still-prevailing belief among those in the industry is that the Yankees will wind up retaining their superstar.

"Giants are in with a big offer to Judge — believed to be $360M neighborhood — but the assumption/belief among rivals is that the Yankees remain favorites," Heyman tweeted. "Yankees are hopeful but say they still don’t know."

Judge turned down a seven-year, $213.5 million offer from the Yankees prior to the 2022 season, then went out and broke the American League single-season home run record and won the MVP award.

He is expected to earn more than $300 million over the course of his next contract, whether it is with New York or San Francisco.