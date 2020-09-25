In late August, Fox Sports made a decision regarding the future of Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman.

The longtime play-by-play analyst was removed from his position. Brennaman uttered a homophobic slur live on the air in mid-August, which led to the decision from FOX Sports.

Nearly a month later, Brennaman made his future at FOX Sports clear following his suspension. The longtime Reds announcer tendered his resignation.

On Friday, Brennaman spoke with Evan Millward of WCPO 9 Cincinnati. He announced his plans to resign from the network.

My family and I have decided that I am going to step away from my role as the television voice of the Cincinnati Reds. I would like to thank the Reds, Reds fans and LGBTQ Community for the incredible support and grace they have shown my family and me. To this great city, my hometown, a sincere thank you. I truly regret what I said and I’m so very sorry. No one loves this town more than me. I have been in this profession that I love for 33 years. And it is my hope and intention to return. And if I’m given that opportunity, I will be a better broadcaster and a much better person. I am grateful for the forgiveness so many have extended to me, especially those in the LGBTQ community who I have met, spoken with and listened to almost daily over the last five weeks. With their continued guidance, I hope to be a voice for positive change.

The Reds issued a statement following his resignation.

“The Reds respect Thom Brennaman’s decision to step away from the broadcast booth and applaud his heartfelt efforts of reconciliation with the LGBTQ+ community,” Cincinnati CEO Bob Castellini said. “The Brennaman family has been an intrinsic part of the Reds history for nearly fifty years. We sincerely thank Thom for bringing the excitement of reds Baseball to million of fans during his years in the booth.”

Brennaman took over as the Reds’ play-by-play announcer in 2007 and served in that position for nearly 15 years.