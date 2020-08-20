Thom Brennaman Addresses Use Of Homophobic Slur On The Air

Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man Thom Brennaman has apologized for using a homophobic slur during a broadcast on Wednesday night.

Brennaman, a veteran MLB and NFL announcer, was caught by a hot mic. It did not appear that the 56-year-old sportscaster was aware that he could be heard.

The Reds announcer could be heard saying “one of the f-g capitals of the world.” It was not immediately clear what Brennaman was referring to, though Cincinnati is playing at Kansas City tonight.

Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying “one of the fag capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City. pic.twitter.com/Uwz07eRIKv — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) August 20, 2020

An emotional Brennaman apologized later in the broadcast.

“I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith. I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again,” the Reds announcer said.

“I am very, very sorry. I beg for your forgiveness.”

Brennaman has since left the broadcast. He has been replaced on the air by Jim Day.

Thom Brennaman said he made a comment that he's deeply ashamed of in an on-air FSO apology. "I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith. I don't know if I'm going to be putting on this headset again." #Reds — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) August 20, 2020

"I am very, very sorry. I beg for your forgiveness." Jim Day will be the play-by-play announcer for the rest of the game. Chris Welsh told Brennaman that he's a good man and to hang in there. #Reds — Bobby Nightengale (@nightengalejr) August 20, 2020

ESPN reported earlier on Wednesday night that Major League Baseball is aware of Brennaman’s remarks, though the league is not commenting on it at this time.

Thom Brennaman has called MLB games for the past 33 years. He has been with Fox Sports for the past 27 years, doing baseball and football games.

The Reds broadcaster is the son of longtime sportscaster Marty Brennaman.