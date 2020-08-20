The Spun

Thom Brennaman Addresses Use Of Homophobic Slur On The Air

Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman.Fox Sports.

Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man Thom Brennaman has apologized for using a homophobic slur during a broadcast on Wednesday night.

Brennaman, a veteran MLB and NFL announcer, was caught by a hot mic. It did not appear that the 56-year-old sportscaster was aware that he could be heard.

The Reds announcer could be heard saying “one of the f-g capitals of the world.” It was not immediately clear what Brennaman was referring to, though Cincinnati is playing at Kansas City tonight.

An emotional Brennaman apologized later in the broadcast.

“I pride myself and think of myself as a man of faith. I don’t know if I’m going to be putting on this headset again,” the Reds announcer said.

“I am very, very sorry. I beg for your forgiveness.”

Brennaman has since left the broadcast. He has been replaced on the air by Jim Day.

ESPN reported earlier on Wednesday night that Major League Baseball is aware of Brennaman’s remarks, though the league is not commenting on it at this time.

Thom Brennaman has called MLB games for the past 33 years. He has been with Fox Sports for the past 27 years, doing baseball and football games.

The Reds broadcaster is the son of longtime sportscaster Marty Brennaman.


