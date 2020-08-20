Listen: MLB Announcer Caught Using Homophobic Slur On Air

Longtime Cincinnati Reds play-by-play man Thom Brennaman appears to have been caught using a homophobic slur while unknowingly on the air.

Brennaman, a veteran American sportscaster and the son of former broadcaster Marty Brennaman, appeared to say “one of the f-g capitals of the world” on a hot mic. It’s unclear what Brennaman was referring to, but the Reds are currently playing in Kansas City.

ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan shared the audio on Twitter.

“Longtime Cincinnati Reds announcer Thom Brennaman was caught on a hot mic saying ‘one of the f-g capitals of the world.” He is currently announcing the second game of the Reds’ doubleheader against Kansas City,” he tweeted.

Brennaman, 56, is currently trending on Twitter.

“The Thom Brennaman era of the Cincinnati Reds looks like it may have ended tonight,” Kentucky Sports Radio founder Matt Jones tweeted.

“Hey Reds, I hope to hear you announcing we’ll have someone new in the booth starting tomorrow. Thom Brennaman’s hot mic remarks are inexcusable and Cincy fans deserve better than someone that thinks like that,” another fan said.

Thom Brennaman attended Ohio University before going into broadcasting. He previously called games for the Arizona Diamondbacks and also has done national games for both the NFL and MLB.

The longtime broadcaster has been the voice of the Cincinnati Reds since 2007.