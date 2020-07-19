Tiger Woods Gives Cryptic Answer To When He’ll Play Next

Tiger Woods returned to golf this weekend at The Memorial Tournament. It was the first action for the 44-year-old legend since February.

Woods was up-and-down over the last four days at Muirfield Village. He wound up shooting +6 for the weekend and was tied for 40th place after finishing.

Woods’ approach to competing has changed his recent years due to his lingering back issues. It remains to be seen when we’ll see him out on the course next.

There are two more events–the 3M Open and the WGC-Fedex St. Jude Invitational–over the next two weeks before the first major of the season, the PGA Championship, takes place August 6-9. When asked this afternoon by CBS’ Amanda Balionis about when he’ll play next, Woods cryptically answered “soon.”

“I think it’s just planning and making sure that we have a plan in this return to golf,” Woods added. “This was the start of it and we’ll see what happens in the near future.”

.@Amanda_Balionis: Do you know when we'll see you next?

Tiger: Soon 👀👀👀 📺 | CBS pic.twitter.com/j7yaXzhYLS — GOLFonCBS (@GOLFonCBS) July 19, 2020

As great as Woods was earlier in his career–and as stirring as his victory at Augusta was in 2019–the reality is that his body can’t hold up the way it used to. He has to pick his spots to compete and pay close attention to how he’s feeling.

Hopefully, he’ll be out there at the PGA Championship in San Francisco next month.