Tim Anderson Suspended For Making Contact With Home Plate Umpire: Fans React

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - JULY 29: Tim Anderson #7 of the Chicago White Sox is ejected from the game after making contact with umpire Nick Mahrley #48 in the seventh inning against the Oakland Athletics at Guaranteed Rate Field on July 29, 2022 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Quinn Harris/Getty Images) Quinn Harris/Getty Images

Major League Baseball has decided to punish Chicago White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson for making contact with a home plate umpire this week.

Anderson has been hit with a three-game suspension for his actions. He will appeal, meaning he can keep playing until a decision on the appeal is decided on.

"News: White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson has been suspended for 3 games after making contact with home plate umpire Nick Mahrley in Friday night's game against Oakland. He's appealing so he can play until there's a hearing. Anderson is in the lineup tonight," said Jesse Rogers.

"Tim Anderson was suspended three games and fined an undisclosed amount of money for making helmet to hat contact with a home plate umpire on Friday," ESPN wrote.



"I get being upset that the pitch was called a strike, but Tim Anderson making contact with his helmet to the umpire is going to result in a suspension," said Josh Nelson.

"Tim Anderson got ejected from the game after arguing this high strike call. Anderson was UP in the ump’s face after he was ejected," wrote Jomboy Media.

"Tim Anderson’s about to get a longer suspension than any 2017 Astro got because there umpire can’t call a zone. Love this sport man," said mayor of section 509.

Players can't make contact with umpires; a rule's a rule.

Anderson will appeal, but Major League Baseball will likely uphold the decision.