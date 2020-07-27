MLB Player Opts Out Of The Season Following Marlins Outbreak

A Major League Baseball player has opted out of the 2020 season following today’s outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier today, the MLB postponed the Marlins’ home opener against the Orioles, as well as the Phillies’ home contest against the Yankees.

Miami reportedly has 10-plus positive cases among its players and staff. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter released a statement on the situation.

“The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these unchartered waters,” Jeter said. “After a successful Spring 2.0, we now have experienced challenges once we went on the road and left Miami. Postponing tonight’s home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of the situation. We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

While the other MLB games remain on track for tonight, one player has decided to opt out of the season.

Agents have been saying that when the first outbreak happens, some players who've been on the fence about whether to participate will decide to opt out. The Rockies' Tim Collins does this today. — Buster Olney (@Buster_ESPN) July 27, 2020

The Colorado Rockies announced that the 30-year-old veteran pitcher will not be participating in the season.

Rockies LHP Tim Collins decided to opt out of this season, the club said. He was set to report to satellite camp today. — Nick Groke (@nickgroke) July 27, 2020

While Collins’ decision might not be directly related to the Marlins’ outbreak, it would not be surprising if other players do the same.