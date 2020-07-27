The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

MLB Player Opts Out Of The Season Following Marlins Outbreak

A Giants vs. Rockies game in September.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view of Coors Field during the Colorado Rockies v the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 7, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)

A Major League Baseball player has opted out of the 2020 season following today’s outbreak of COVID-19 cases.

Earlier today, the MLB postponed the Marlins’ home opener against the Orioles, as well as the Phillies’ home contest against the Yankees.

Miami reportedly has 10-plus positive cases among its players and staff. Marlins CEO Derek Jeter released a statement on the situation.

“The health of our players and staff has been and will continue to be our primary focus as we navigate through these unchartered waters,” Jeter said. “After a successful Spring 2.0, we now have experienced challenges once we went on the road and left Miami. Postponing tonight’s home opener was the correct decision to ensure we take a collective pause and try to properly grasp the totality of the situation. We have conducted another round of testing for our players and staff, and our team will all remain in Philadelphia pending the results of those tests, which we expect later today. We will provide additional information as it becomes available.”

While the other MLB games remain on track for tonight, one player has decided to opt out of the season.

The Colorado Rockies announced that the 30-year-old veteran pitcher will not be participating in the season.

While Collins’ decision might not be directly related to the Marlins’ outbreak, it would not be surprising if other players do the same.


About Andrew Holleran

Andrew Holleran is the managing editor at The Spun.