Tim Tebow Announces Decision On His Baseball Career

Tim Tebow’s professional baseball career is over.

While the New York Mets invited the former football star to their major league spring training camp, the 33-year-old outfielder has decided to retire.

The Mets officially announced Tebow’s decision on Wednesday night.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow said in a statement. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met. #LGM”

Tebow signed with the Mets in 2016 and had some promising moments at the minor league level, reaching the Triple-A level back in 2019. However, an injury cut his season short that year and there was no minor league season in 2020 due to the pandemic.

The former Heisman Trophy winner admitted that reaching the major leagues had long been a dream of his.

“That would obviously be something that would be special, and I think another part of the dream,” Tebow said. “Part of it’s just playing every day and enjoying it and competing, which I love. Obviously, that would be awesome. It would be a lie if I said that wouldn’t be super cool. … But I wouldn’t say it would be a success or failure if that did or did not happen.”

Tebow won’t end up fulfilling that dream, but he has nothing to be ashamed of. Few athletes are capable of doing what he did in two sports.

“It has been a pleasure to have Tim in our organization as he’s been a consummate professional during his four years with the Mets,” Mets team president Sandy Alderson said. “By reaching the Triple-A level in 2019, he far exceeded expectations when he first entered the system in 2016 and he should be very proud of his accomplishments.”