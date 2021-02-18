Tim Tebow, Wife Demi Make Future Plans Very Clear

Tim Tebow made a major life decision on Wednesday, choosing to retire from the sport of baseball.

The 33-year-old outfielder played three seasons of minor league baseball, reaching the Triple-A level in 2019. Tebow was invited to major league spring training this year, but is opting to hang up his cleats.

“I want to thank the Mets, Mr. Alderson, the fans and all my teammates for the chance to be a part of such a great organization,” Tebow said in a statement. “I loved every minute of the journey, but at this time I feel called in other directions. I never want to be partially in on anything. I always want to be 100 percent in on whatever I choose. Thank you again for everyone’s support of this awesome journey in baseball, I’ll always cherish my time as a Met. #LGM”

What’s next for Tebow?

The former football star will likely continue his work as an analyst for ESPN. Off of the field, he’s more than a year into his marriage to Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters, a South African model.

In a recently interview, Tim and Demi made their future plans very clear – they involve children.

Tebow and Demi told Huisgenoot that they see a lot of “little Demmies and Timmies” in their future as a married couple.

The former Florida Gators star added that his wife will be the “perfect” mother.

Perhaps a reunion with Urban Meyer is coming eventually, too…