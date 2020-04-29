TMZ Says MLB Legend Manny Ramirez Planning Baseball Comeback

Manny Ramirez hasn’t stepped on an MLB baseball field since 2011, but even at the age of 47 he’s trying to keep his baseball career alive.

Ramirez has spent the better part of the last nine years in various MLB systems and professional leagues around the world. But now it looks like he is giving it another go.

According to The Taiwan Times via TMZ, Ramirez is working out and getting back into baseball playing shape. Per the report, his plan is to get a roster spot on a team in the Chinese Professional Baseball League (CPBL) in Taiwan. Ramirez previously played for the EDA Rhinos of the CPBL in 2013.

That year he batted .352 with eight home runs and 43 RBIs. He finished top three in all categories for the CPBL, but opted out of his contract mid-season.

Over the course of a 20-year MLB career, Ramirez made 12 All-Star games and won two World Series crowns.

He was a nine-time Silver Slugger, a two-time Hank Aaron Award winner, and led the American League in batting, home runs and RBIs during his career.

Ramirez is a phenomenal hitter and one of the best baseball players of the last generation. If he wants to keep playing baseball, it’ll be hard to bet against him.