Breaking: Legendary MLB Pitcher Tom Seaver Has Died

One of the greatest pitchers in the history of Major League Baseball has died at 75.

Tom Seaver, arguably the greatest New York Mets player ever, has passed away. The National Baseball Hall of Fame announced the news.

The wife and daughters of the legendary MLB pitcher released a statement.

“We are heartbroken to share that our beloved husband and father has passed away,” his wife, Nancy Seaver, and daughters Sarah and Anne, said. “We send our love out to his fans, as we mourn his loss with you.”

Hall of Fame pitcher Tom Seaver passes away at age 75. https://t.co/42fo4zBOUc pic.twitter.com/YhHnHLiH8c — National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum ⚾ (@baseballhall) September 3, 2020

Seaver played for the New York Mets from 1967-77 and again in 1983. He also played for the Cincinnati Reds, Chicago White Sox and Boston Red Sox.

The former MLB pitcher was a 12-time All-Star, a three-time Cy Young award winner and a World Series champion.

“Tom Seaver’s life exemplified greatness in the game, as well as integrity, character, and sportsmanship – the ideals of a Hall of Fame career,” Jane Forbes Clark, Chairman of the National Baseball Hall of Fame and Museum, said in a statement. “As a longtime member of the Hall of Fame Board of Directors, Tom brought dignity and wisdom to this institution that will be deeply missed. His love for baseball history, and for the Hall of Fame, was reinforced in 2014, when he pledged the donation of his personal baseball collection to the Museum. His wonderful legacy will be preserved forever in Cooperstown.”

Seaver passed away from complications of Lewy body dementia and COVID-19, according to the release.

Our thoughts are with his friends and family.