Legendary MLB Manager Reportedly Hospitalized In ‘Serious Condition’

A legendary Major League Baseball manager has reportedly been hospitalized with a serious condition, according to TMZ Sports.

Tommy Lasorda, 93, has reportedly been hospitalized.

The legendary MLB manager is a former pitcher, coach and manager. Lasorda was the Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager from 1976-96. He won two World Series titles and was the NL Manager of the Year in 1983 and ’88.

Legendary Dodgers Manager Tommy Lasorda is in serious condition at a Southern California hospital with heart issues, TMZ Sports has learned. Lasorda was admitted a week ago and his condition took a turn for the worse. Sources with direct knowledge tell TMZ, Tommy was hooked up to a ventilator and sedated. We’re told he’s now resting comfortably, so it seems he’s improved. Our sources say, his condition is NOT COVID-related.

Lasorda is about a month removed from getting to watch the Los Angeles Dodgers win the World Series. The Dodgers beat the Tampa Bay Rays in the World Series last month. It was their first championship since 1988, when Lasorda was managing.

The former Dodgers manager is among the most-beloved figures in baseball history.

Our thoughts are with Tommy’s friends and family as he’s hospitalized. Hopefully he can make a full recovery.