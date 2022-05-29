Tony La Russa Reacts To Protest: MLB World Reacts

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 22: Manager Tony La Russa #22 of the Chicago White Sox looks on prior to the game between the Chicago White Sox and the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium on Sunday, May 22, 2022 in New York, New York. (Photo by Daniel Shirey/MLB Photos via Getty Images) Daniel Shirey/Getty Images

Chicago White Sox manager Tony La Russa is not a fan of Gabe Kapler's national anthem protest in reaction to the shooting in Texas this week.

Kapler, who manages the San Francisco Giants, will not be coming onto the field for the national anthem anytime soon. He's choosing to protest the national anthem in reaction to the school shooting in Texas. Kapler does not believe enough is being done by the government.

La Russa, meanwhile, said he understands where Kapler is coming from, but he disagrees with the method of protest.

"I think he's exactly right to be concerned ... with what's happening in our country," La Russa said. "He's right there. Where I disagree is the flag and the anthem are not appropriate places to try to voice your objections."

La Russa believes it's disrespectful to veterans.

"Some of their courage comes from what the flag means to them and when they hear the anthem," La Russa said. "You need to understand what the veterans think when they hear the anthem or see the flag. And the cost they paid and their families. And if you truly understand that, I think it's impossible not to salute the flag and listen to the anthem."

La Russa, 77, is one of the most-successful managers in MLB history. But many will disagree with his reaction to Kapler.

"Old man larussa don’t like it?? I’m SHOCKED," one fan tweeted.

"Classic tactic of saying "No, not like that" instead of talking about the issue itself. Stop deflecting. I am so far beyond caring about how people protest or express their frustration. The only discussions I care about are those that focus on what we need to do," another fan added.

"Of COURSE La Russa disagrees. Why am I not surprised? SMH," another fan tweeted.

La Russa has been managing the White Sox since 2021. He's won three World Series as an MLB manager.