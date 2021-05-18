Tony La Russa Reacts To Hitter’s 3-0 Swing Last Night

The first place Chicago White Sox thumped the Minnesota Twins on Monday night, 16-4. Manager Tony La Russa wasn’t thrilled with the actions of one of his players, Yermin Mercedes, in the ninth inning.

The White Sox were down to their final out in the top of the ninth inning, up 15-4 on the Twins. With a 3-0 count against Willians Astudillo, Mercedes bombed a 429 home run to center field, extending the lead to 12. The Twins managed two hits in the bottom of the inning but could not score and threaten to erase that massive lead.

Every MLB season we see clashes over the game’s “unwritten rules.” One of those would be to not swing for the fences on a 3-0 count up 11 runs. Others would contend that Mercedes was well within his rights to swing at that pitch. The game wasn’t over, of course.

His manager La Russa, who is as old school as it gets, disagrees. He admonished Mercedes today, saying that his player will have “a consequence he has to endure here within our family.”

Tony La Russa was 'upset' that Yermin Mercedes hit a home run on a 3-0 count last night in a blowout win. "He made a mistake. There will be a consequence he has to endure here within our family." — Jesse Rogers (@JesseRogersESPN) May 18, 2021

The Tony La Russa hire was not popular when it was made for numerous reasons, most notably the DUI arrest from last February that was reported after his hire in the fall. He had also been out of the game for years, and opinions like this aren’t winning him any fans among the younger baseball crowd.

To say that a player should swing freely on a 3-0 count up 11 is one thing. To indicate that the player will be penalized by the team is pretty ridiculous.

After the game, the Chicago White Sox have an MLB-best 25-15 record. Yermin Mercedes has raked, hitting .364/.410/.574 with six home runs and 25 RBIs on the year. La Russa has clearly found something with this White Sox team, to his credit, but he should probably let the 28-year old keep doing what works.

[Jesse Rogers]