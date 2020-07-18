Report: Canadian Government Says Blue Jays Can’t Host Games In Toronto

With the start of the MLB season less than a week away, the Toronto Blue Jays received unfortunate news regarding their request to play regular-season games at Rogers Centre.

The Blue Jays had to receive an exemption from the Canadian government just to host its training camp at its home stadiums. Players quarantined at the hotel that is attached to Rogers Centre to create a “bubble” environment.

However, the Blue Jays aren’t so lucky when it comes to hosting games this regular season. According to Rob Gillies of the Associated Press, the Canadian government has denied the team’s approval to play games in Toronto during the pandemic.

Canada has done an excellent job flattening its curve and requires those that enter the country to isolate for 14 days. It’d be impossible for opposing teams to isolate for two weeks before playing the Blue Jays in Toronto.

TORONTO (AP) _ AP source says Blue Jays denied Canadian government approval to play games in Toronto amid pandemic. — Rob Gillies (@rgilliescanada) July 18, 2020

An official announcement regarding the Canadian government’s decision to deny Toronto’s bid for hosting regular-season games is expected to come out later today.

As of now, the Toronto Blue Jays are slated to play their home opener against the Washington Nationals on July 29. The team doesn’t have much time to find a backup stadium.

The Canadian government granted the NHL permission to host its remaining games in the country, but that’s because the league is only hosting games in Edmonton and Toronto. They don’t have to worry about traveling back and forth between two different countries.

[Associated Press]