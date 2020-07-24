The Toronto Blue Jays have a home for the 2020 MLB Season. Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and company are heading to the Empire State.

According to Dan Connolly of The Athletic, the Blue Jays will be playing this season in the city of Buffalo, New York. The specific venue will presumably be Sahlen Field, which has been the home of Toronto’s Triple-A affiliate, the Buffalo Bison.

Sahlen Field is the highest-capacity Triple-A baseball stadium in the country. It can seat over 16,000 fans – significantly more than the Indianapolis Indians at the 14,000-seat Victory Field.

Of course, crowd size won’t matter for a while. The state of New York is still engaged in a massive lockdown and it may be a while before fans even get a chance to factor in to the field they’re using.

There are still some details to be ironed out, however. Per FOX’s Ken Rosenthal, the Blue Jays need to fix a lighting issue at Sahlen Field before the stadium will be ready.

Regardless, the Toronto Blue Jays will be playing in Buffalo for the foreseeable future. Toronto officially announced it will play the majority of its 2020 home games in Buffalo.

Blue Jays To Stage Majority Of 2020 Home Games In Buffalo. pic.twitter.com/BxlV7cgieJ — Toronto Blue Jays (@BlueJays) July 24, 2020

Canada would not approve the Blue Jays’ request to use the Rogers Centre due to COVID-19 concerns. The team then tried to move their home games to Pittsburgh, but the state of Pennsylvania would not permit them to play there.

