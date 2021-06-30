Dodgers Star Trevor Bauer Accused Of Assault By Woman

Los Angeles Dodgers star pitcher Trevor Bauer has never been afraid of stirring the pot on the field and online, but now the controversial pitcher faces serious allegations of assault stemming from a woman with whom he shared a sexual relationship. The woman has already filed for a restraining order against Bauer, and a criminal case against the pitcher could be on the horizon.

The alleged assault is being investigated by the Pasadena Police Department, and could be turned over to the district attorney’s office as early as today, according to ESPN. The woman has a domestic violence restraining order against the Dodgers pitcher, after suffering “severe physical and emotional pain” following a “recent assault” by the pitcher, according to her attorney.

“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” her attorney Marc Garelick said in a statement. “We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously.”

Bauer’s lawyers came out with a very direct statement in response. He says that the two engaged in a consensual relationship, initiated by the woman. He says that the accuser “repeatedly asked for ‘rough’ sexual encounters” during the two times that they were together.

Following a TMZ report that police in California are investigating Dodgers star Trevor Bauer for an assault on a woman, Bauer's attorney, Jon Fetterolf, released a statement in which he denied the allegations. ESPN has chosen not to name the woman even though her attorney did. pic.twitter.com/jdSbmNtQma — Jeff Passan (@JeffPassan) June 30, 2021

The Los Angeles Dodgers say they are aware of the allegations, and are allowing Major League Baseball to handle the matter as far as the sport goes. “The Dodgers take any allegations of this nature very seriously but will have no further comment at this time,” the statement reads.

Bauer, who won last year’s National League Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds, has previously faced accusations of bullying and online harassment from various women. When asked about those issues during his free agency this past offseason, he said that he’s “learned from those,” and is “doing his best to be better,” but would not get into specific details of those incidents.

Trevor Bauer said he has learned from social-media behavior that some women said made them feel harassed. What has he learned? "I'm not gonna go into specifics on everything. … I can say that I've learned from those. … I'm doing my best to be better." — Stephanie Apstein (@stephapstein) February 11, 2021

Trevor Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February, with player options for the 2022 and 2023 seasons.

