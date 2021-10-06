Look: Trevor Bauer Breaks Silence Before Wild Card Game

Trevor Bauer has not pitched for the Los Angeles Dodgers since June 28. Over the past few months, the reigning National League Cy Young has been dealing with sexual-assault allegations.

Ever since the disturbing allegations came to light, Bauer has been very silent about his MLB career. On Tuesday, however, he released a 36-second video on his YouTube page that showed him discussing his future.

Bauer wasn’t able to provide details about every aspect of his legal situation, but he did let his followers know what they should expect from him moving forward.

“Hey, guys, I know you haven’t heard from me in a while,” Bauer said in the video. “I look forward to speaking about the false and misleading allegations in the future. But for now, this is what I’m able to share with you: One legal matter has been resolved.”

Bauer also mentioned that there’s a pending matter that he’s still waiting to receive a verdict on. In the meantime, he claims he’ll share some baseball content with his followers.

“There is a pending matter, which I’m not able to speak about at this time. So with that being said, I’m going to be rolling out some baseball content here throughout the postseason.”

Bauer has been on paid administrative leave since July 2. In 17 starts for the Dodgers this season, he had an 8-5 record with a 2.59 ERA with 137 strikeouts.

As of now, Bauer’s MLB career remains up in the air.