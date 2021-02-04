Trevor Bauer’s Free Agency Is Officially Down To 2 Teams

We probably won’t have to wait much longer for a decision from Trevor Bauer, the premier starting pitcher on the MLB free agent market.

Earlier this afternoon, reports emerged saying Bauer was down to two teams: the New York Mets and the Los Angeles Dodgers. The 30-year-old right-hander is eyeing a big payday after winning the NL Cy Young Award with the Cincinnati Reds in 2020.

Moments ago, Bauer’s agent Rachel Luba took to Twitter and confirmed the reports that her client has a pair of finalists.

“Down to 2,” she wrote.

Down to 2️⃣ — Rachel Luba (@AgentRachelLuba) February 4, 2021

According to MLB insider Jon Heyman, the Mets are hoping to hear a decision from Bauer one way or the other within the next 24 hours.

Mets are engaged with Trevor Bauer. They expect to hear something — one way or another — in the next 24 hours or so. Situation is fluid but there’s hope. @ByRobertMurray tweeted that the sides are talking. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) February 4, 2021

Bauer went 5-4 with a 1.73 ERA and 100 strikeouts in 73 innings during the abbreviated 2020 campaign. In addition to winning the Cy Young, he also finished 10th in the National League MVP voting.

For his career, Bauer is 75-64 with a 3.90 ERA in 205 appearances (105 starts). He’s made one All-Star Game appearance, with the Cleveland Indians in 2018.

If the Mets are able to add Bauer, he’ll give them a formidable 1-2 punch at the top of the rotation with Jacob deGrom. As for the Dodgers, they are the defending champs and already have a well-stocked rotation, so getting Bauer would just be icing on the cake.