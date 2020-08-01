Trevor Bauer Has Honest Response To Rob Manfred’s Latest Comments

MLB commissioner Rob Manfred had a strong message for the sports world this afternoon regarding the 2020 season. Despite the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases around the league, he doesn’t plan on shutting down the season – at least not yet.

“We are playing,” Manfred told ESPN’s Karl Ravech. “The players need to be better, but I am not a quitter in general and there is no reason to quit now. We have had to be fluid, but it is manageable.”

It’s interesting that Manfred placed a lot of the responsibility here on the players. While there’s no denying that players need to be careful with what they do away from the diamond, the MLB hasn’t established great protocols.

Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer isn’t pleased with Manfred’s recent comments. He went on Twitter to share his thoughts on what he believes is the “dream scenario” for the MLB.

Bauer said “If anyone thought the season would be cancelled when the MLB has their dream scenario in place, you crazy.” By dream scenario he means the MLB is seeing its TV revenue and postseason games increase, but the amount of total games being played and players’ salaries are going down.

Playbook:

1) take no risk yourself

2) blame everything on the players

3) protect tv revenue at all costs

4) repeat If anyone thought the season would be cancelled when MLB has their dream scenario in place (games👇🏻, player cost👇🏻, post season games👆🏻, tv revenue👆🏻), you crazy. https://t.co/pJfexp9KQI — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) August 1, 2020

There are probably additional players that feel the same way as Bauer, but there aren’t many as vocal as the All-Star pitcher.

This MLB season is definitely much different from what fans are accustomed to due to the decrease in games. However, there is no indication the league will stick to a 60-game season for the foreseeable future.

As for the current issue at hand, Manfred has to find a way to get his point across without throwing the players under the bus. It just isn’t a great message to send during these times.