Trevor Bauer Has Message For Los Angeles Dodgers Fans

Last week, star pitcher Trevor Bauer made the surprising decision to sign with the Los Angeles Dodgers over the New York Mets.

Of course, once the contract details emerged, it was no longer a surprise. According to ESPN insider Jeff Passan, the Dodgers gave Bauer a three-year, $102 million guaranteed deal. He’ll make $40 million in 2021 and $45 million in 2022.

The team makes him the highest-paid player in the MLB for both seasons. However, his stint with the Dodgers might not be what he bargained for – at least not right away.

Bauer took to Twitter with a message for Dodgers fans who have been courting him a little too aggressively.

“Dodger fans: I love you already, I’m excited to meet you all and interact with you, and I love signing autographs for fans,” Bauer said on Twitter. “But please, have some respect for my personal space when I’m at my house or hotel. It’s not ok to follow me through the hotel demanding that I sign.”

Bauer had a career year in 2020, posting a 1.73 ERA and 5-4 record en route to winning the Cy Young award.

He cashed in after that tremendous year and will be the highest-paid player in the MLB this season. If he dominates again, Bauer could test the open market once again as there is an opt-out clause built into his contract.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, won the World Series last season. Adding the reigning Cy Young winner to that pitching staff can’t hurt.