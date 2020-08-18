Trevor Bauer Has A Message For Padres Star Fernando Tatis Jr.

The major story in baseball this morning is the “controversy” surrounding San Diego Padres star Fernando Tatis Jr.’s grand slam last night.

Tatis Jr. blasted a grand slam with the Padres up seven runs over the Texas Rangers in the top of the eighth inning on Monday. Some people, including Rangers manager Chris Woodward, took offense to him not taking a pitch in that scenario, while others, like legendary catcher Johnny Bench, were totally fine with the 21-year-old slugger swinging away.

As it turns out, Cincinnati Reds pitcher Trevor Bauer also had Tatis Jr.’s back, defending the young standout on social media.

“Hey @tatis_jr listen up,” Bauer wrote on Twitter in the early morning hours Tuesday.

“1) Keep swinging 3-0 if you want to, no matter what the game situation is 2) Keep hitting homers, no matter what the situation is 3) Keep bringing energy and flash to baseball and making it fun 4) The only thing you did wrong was apologize. Stop that.”

Overall, all this arguing over “unwritten rules” is no good for baseball in the long run. Who cares what “tradition” dictates in situations like these?

Fernando Tatis Jr. is one of the most exciting young players in baseball. Let’s enjoy him while we can.