Look: Trevor Bauer Reacts To Fernando Tatis Jr’s Celebrations

The rivalry between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the San Diego Padres only got more intense on Saturday night due to the actions Fernando Tatis Jr. The Padres star shortstop taunted Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer not once, but twice, each time after taking him yard.

The first instance came in the top of the 1st inning, as Tatis Jr. tagged a ball over the left field fence for a solo home run. As he rounded first base, he looked at Bauer and covered one of his eyes before turning to his own team’s dugout and doing the same. The celebration was in reference to when the Dodgers ace pitched in a Spring Training game against the Padres with one of his eyes closed.

Tatis Jr. celebrated the same way in the 6th inning after he crushed another solo shot off of Bauer. However, the Dodgers got the last laugh by closing out the win, 5-4.

After the game, Bauer fielded questions from reporters and was asked about his interaction with Tatis Jr. Rather than complain about the shortstop’s actions, the Dodgers starter said that he was a fan of being competitive and celebrating doing something well.

“I like it,” Bauer said when asked about Tatis Jr.’s celebrations. “Pitchers who have that done to them and react by throwing at people… I think it’s pretty soft. If you give up a homer, the guy should celebrate it. It’s hard to hit in the big leagues.

“I’m all for it. I think it’s important that the game moves in that direction and we stop throwing at people because they celebrated having some success on the field.”

Bauer also mentioned that he saw the Padres dugout covering one of their eyes throughout the game, but that it didn’t bother him.

Tatis Jr., 22, has become a major proponent for playing the game loudly and with passion. As a result, he’s become a fan favorite of many and is already off to a hot start this year. As long as he continues to play at a high level, he’s earned every right to celebrate his success however he wants.

The Dodgers will try to even up the series at two wins apiece on Sunday night at 7 p.m. ET.

[SportsNet LA]