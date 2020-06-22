Trevor Bauer’s Reaction To Today’s MLB News Is Going Viral

Trevor Bauer isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts about many topics. Naturally, he has weighed in on today’s MLB vote.

The MLBPA voted on the owners’ proposal of a 60-game season, with 33 of 38 ballots going against the plan. Now, everyone waits to see if commissioner Rob Manfred implements a mandatory shortened season of undetermined length. Today’s development is the latest in what has been a long and frustrating negotiation process between the owners and players.

“Fans want baseball. The vast majority of players want baseball. Most owners want baseball. Seems like everyone is in agreement yet we have no agreement and no baseball. How?!” Bauer wrote in response to the news.

In subsequent tweets, all of which can be seen below, Bauer offered his assessment on what has happened and where baseball goes from here. He didn’t spare either side from criticism.

“It’s absolute death for this industry to keep acting as it has been,” Bauer wrote. “Both sides. We’re driving the bus straight off a cliff. How is this good for anyone involved? Covid 19 already presented a lose lose lose situation and we’ve somehow found a way to make it worse. Incredible.”

Now, to voice my personal opinion, and in no way am I speaking on behalf of any other players or the union as a whole, I believe there is a deal to be had here that is beneficial for everyone involved and I’m honestly not sure what the hold up is. What’s the exasperated emoji?? — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 22, 2020

Fans want baseball. The vast majority of players want baseball. Most owners want baseball. Seems like everyone is in agreement yet we have no agreement and no baseball. How?! — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 22, 2020

It’s absolute death for this industry to keep acting as it has been. Both sides. We’re driving the bus straight off a cliff. How is this good for anyone involved? Covid 19 already presented a lose lose lose situation and we’ve somehow found a way to make it worse. Incredible. 🤦🏻‍♂️ — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 22, 2020

If there’s going to be a fight the time for that fight is after the ‘21 season when a new CBA is negotiated. 5 years of potential change. We’re doing irreparable damage to our industry right now over rules that last AT MOST 16 months. WTF kind of sense does that make? 🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ — Trevor Bauer (@BauerOutage) June 22, 2020

Bauer seems to raise some interesting points, that’s for sure.

While we wait to see what Manfred’s next move is, it is hard not to weep a little bit for baseball and the future of the sport after today.