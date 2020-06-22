The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Trevor Bauer’s Reaction To Today’s MLB News Is Going Viral

Cincinnati Reds starting pitcher Trevor Bauer.PHOENIX, ARIZONA - SEPTEMBER 15: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Cincinnati Reds prepares to deliver his first pitch against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field on September 15, 2019 in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Norm Hall/Getty Images)

Trevor Bauer isn’t shy about sharing his thoughts about many topics. Naturally, he has weighed in on today’s MLB vote.

The MLBPA voted on the owners’ proposal of a 60-game season, with 33 of 38 ballots going against the plan. Now, everyone waits to see if commissioner Rob Manfred implements a mandatory shortened season of undetermined length. Today’s development is the latest in what has been a long and frustrating negotiation process between the owners and players.

“Fans want baseball. The vast majority of players want baseball. Most owners want baseball. Seems like everyone is in agreement yet we have no agreement and no baseball. How?!” Bauer wrote in response to the news.

In subsequent tweets, all of which can be seen below, Bauer offered his assessment on what has happened and where baseball goes from here. He didn’t spare either side from criticism.

“It’s absolute death for this industry to keep acting as it has been,” Bauer wrote. “Both sides. We’re driving the bus straight off a cliff. How is this good for anyone involved? Covid 19 already presented a lose lose lose situation and we’ve somehow found a way to make it worse. Incredible.”

Bauer seems to raise some interesting points, that’s for sure.

More From The Spun:
Paige Spiranac On Her Athlete Dating History
Trump Comments On Players Kneeling
Baker Mayfield On Whether He’ll Kneel
Doug Gottlieb Apologizes After Tweet

 

While we wait to see what Manfred’s next move is, it is hard not to weep a little bit for baseball and the future of the sport after today.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.