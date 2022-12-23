Trevor Bauer Reacts To Reinstatement, Suspension Change

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 28: Trevor Bauer #27 of the Los Angeles Dodgers throws the first pitch in the first inning against the San Francisco Giants at Dodger Stadium on June 28, 2021 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Meg Oliphant/Getty Images)

On Thursday, it was announced that Trevor Bauer's 324-game suspension from the MLB has been reduced to 194 games. This decision was made by an independent arbitrator.

Bauer has already served 144 games of his suspension. His pay will be docked through the first 50 games of the 2023 season.

Since Bauer is being reinstated this Friday, the Dodgers have until Jan. 6 to determine whether or not they want him on their 40-man roster.

After it was announced that Bauer's suspension has been reduced, he went on Twitter to share his thoughts on next season.

"The 2023 season Vlog is going to be [fire emojis]! Can't wait to see y'all out at a stadium soon," Bauer tweeted.

The Dodgers signed Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract prior to the 2021 season. He had a 2.59 ERA with an 8-5 record before being suspended for violating the MLB's domestic violence policy.

Even though Bauer has been reinstated, his future in the MLB is a bit of an unknown at the moment.