Trevor Bauer Reportedly Makes Decision On His Contract

Last offseason, the Los Angeles Dodgers signed Cy Young winner Trevor Bauer to a three-year, $102 million contract. The deal includes a $32 million player option for the 2022 season.

Moments ago, MLB insider Jon Heyman provided an update on Bauer’s deal. He’s reporting that Bauer will exercise his player option for next season.

“Trevor Bauer will not opt out of his historic contract,” Heyman announced on Twitter. “That should not surprise anyone under the circumstances. Has $64M to go over 2 years. A decision to opt out also will have resulted in lengthy deferrals.”

This isn’t that surprising of a decision. With so much uncertainty surrounding Bauer’s playing career, becoming a free agent probably isn’t a wise move.

Trevor Bauer will not opt out of his historic contract. That should not surprise anyone under the circumstances. Has $64M to go over 2 years. A decision to opt out also will have resulted in lengthy deferrals. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 3, 2021

Bauer has not pitched for the Dodgers since June 28 because disturbing assault allegations were filed against him.

The MLB placed Bauer on paid administrative leave from July 2 through the World Series. Bauer has been mostly quiet about this situation, but he did briefly open up about it in early October.

“Hey, guys, I know you haven’t heard from me in a while,” Bauer said in the video. “I look forward to speaking about the false and misleading allegations in the future. But for now, this is what I’m able to share with you: One legal matter has been resolved.”

“There is a pending matter, which I’m not able to speak about at this time. So with that being said, I’m going to be rolling out some baseball content here throughout the postseason.”

In 17 starts for the Dodgers this past season, Bauer had an 8-5 record with a 2.59 ERA and 137 strikeouts. His future with the franchise is unclear as long as the MLB’s investigation into this matter remains open.