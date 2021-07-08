Trevor Bauer’s Camp Responds To Latest MLB Decision

As the investigation into claims of sexual assault against Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Trevor Bauer continues, the Major League Baseball has extended his administrative leave for an additional week. This afternoon, Bauer’s team released a statement about the proceedings.

“We continue to refute (the Bauer accuser’s) allegations in the strongest possible terms and Mr. Bauer vehemently denies her account of their two meetings,” the pitcher’s two agents said. “Again, administrative leave is neither a disciplinary action nor does it in any way reflect a finding in the league’s investigation.”

Bauer’s leave was set to expire on Friday. According to ESPN MLB insider Jeff Passan, the league is considering an “indefinite extension” to his leave if there is no resolution to the claims against Bauer by the end of this second week. As of now, it is set to expire on July 15, two days after the All-Star Break ends.

The likelihood of that happening given the severity of the allegations against Bauer, and the typical length of investigations like this, seems unlikely. The situation places one of baseball’s top players in limbo as we enter the back-half of the season.

Latest statement from Bauer camp pic.twitter.com/zMYgpM6p9M — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) July 8, 2021

Warning: the following includes graphic details surrounding the sexual assault allegations:

The accuser says that she consented to sex with Trevor Bauer on two occasions in the spring, but things escalated to a dangerous level. In a graphic article by The Athletic detailing the allegations, she alleges that Bauer punched her in the face and genitals, stuck his fingers down her throat, and strangled her until she lost consciousness. She has filed for a restraining order against the Dodgers star.

“Our goal is to keep Mr. Bauer from contacting our client in any way possible,” Marc Garelick, the attorney for the accuser, said recently. “We anticipate there will be criminal action against Mr. Bauer, and it is our hope law enforcement will take our client’s allegations and case seriously.”