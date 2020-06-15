Trevor Bauer Sums Up Everyone’s Thoughts On Barry Bonds

ESPN’s Long Gone Summer has the baseball world discussing the steroid era all over again.

The new 30 for 30, which highlights the 1998 home run race between Mark McGwire and Sammy Sosa, debuted on Sunday evening. McGwire won the race, hitting 70 home runs, while Sosa ended up with 66.

The record was broken a couple of years later, when Barry Bonds crushed 73 home runs during the 2001 Major League Baseball season.

Roughly 20 years later, no one in the McGwire/Sosa/Bonds trio is in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Baseball writers seem to be committed to the idea of keeping them out due to performance enhancing drugs.

Plenty of fans and players believe that’s wrong, though, especially when it comes to Bonds. Steroids or not, no one has been more dominant than the former San Francisco Giants slugger.

MLB starting pitcher Trevor Bauer made his thoughts clear on Sunday night following the documentary.

“Barry Bonds is a hall of famer,” Bauer tweeted.

That message has been retweeted more than 3,500 times and liked more than 23,000 times. It’s safe to say much of the sporting world agrees with Bauer.

Bonds fell short of the Hall of Fame vote in 2020, though. His name was on 60.7 percent of ballots in his eighth year of eligibility, short of the 75 percent required for admission.

The former Giants slugger has two years of eligibility left. Hopefully voters will change their minds in the two years to come.