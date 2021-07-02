MLB Reportedly Makes Decision On Dodgers Pitcher Trevor Bauer

The Spun

After the Los Angeles Dodgers made it clear that they would not discipline Trevor Bauer for the allegations being made against him until Major League Baseball instructed them, all eyes were on the MLB front office. And today the MLB made its decision.

On Friday, Major League Baseball announced that Bauer has been placed on a seven-day “administrative leave.” Bauer is facing allegations of sexual assault and is being investigated by authorities.

In a statement, the MLB said that their investigation into Bauer is ongoing. Their investigation will be concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s criminal investigation into Bauer.

“MLB’s investigation into the allegations made against Trevor Bauer is ongoing,” the league said. “While no determination in the case has been made, we have made the decision to place Mr. Bauer on seven-day administrative leave effective immediately. MLB continues to collect information in our ongoing investigation concurrent with the Pasadena Police Department’s active criminal investigation. We will comment further at the appropriate time.”

Trevor Bauer signed a three-year, $102 million contract with the Dodgers in February after winning the NL Cy Young Award in 2020 with the Cincinnati Reds.

He’s proven a reliable arm for the Dodgers in his first year with them, leading Major League Baseball with 17 starts and 137 strikeouts in 107.2 innings pitched. His record is 8-5 with a 2.59 ERA.

Dodgers manager Roberts revealed this week that he’s spoken with Bauer, but would not say what the nature of that conversation was.

Bauer will no longer start in Sunday’s game against the Washington Nationals.

