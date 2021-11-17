Trevor Story Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story has long been projected to earn a lucrative free agent contract during this MLB offseason.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that Story has reportedly rejected the Rockies’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer before today’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. As a result, Story will officially become a free agent.

A two-time All-Star, Story is part of a loaded crop of shortstops on the open market this year, along with Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javy Baez and Marcus Semien.

Trevor Story declines the Rockies $18.4M qualifying offer. Not a surprise, as he’s in line to get a big deal. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) November 17, 2021

In 2021, Story played in 142 games for the Rockies, starting 138 at shortstop. He slashed .251/.329/.471 with 24 home runs, 75 RBI, 88 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.

Story has now posted a 20-20 season three consecutive years, not counting the shortened 2020 campaign.

Because Colorado extended Story the qualifying offer, if he signs with a new team this offseason for $50 million or more, the Rockies will receive a compensatory pick after the first round. If Story signs for less than $50 million, which is unlikely, the compensatory pick will be after the second round.