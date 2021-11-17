The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Trevor Story Makes Official Decision On Qualifying Offer

A Giants vs. Rockies game in September at Coors Field.DENVER, CO - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view of Coors Field during the Colorado Rockies v the San Francisco Giants at Coors Field on September 7, 2016 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Bart Young/Getty Images)

Colorado Rockies shortstop Trevor Story has long been projected to earn a lucrative free agent contract during this MLB offseason.

Therefore, it’s not surprising that Story has reportedly rejected the Rockies’ one-year, $18.4 million qualifying offer before today’s 5 p.m. ET deadline. As a result, Story will officially become a free agent.

A two-time All-Star, Story is part of a loaded crop of shortstops on the open market this year, along with Carlos Correa, Corey Seager, Javy Baez and Marcus Semien.

In 2021, Story played in 142 games for the Rockies, starting 138 at shortstop. He slashed .251/.329/.471 with 24 home runs, 75 RBI, 88 runs scored and 20 stolen bases.

Story has now posted a 20-20 season three consecutive years, not counting the shortened 2020 campaign.

Because Colorado extended Story the qualifying offer, if he signs with a new team this offseason for $50 million or more, the Rockies will receive a compensatory pick after the first round. If Story signs for less than $50 million, which is unlikely, the compensatory pick will be after the second round.

About Matt Hladik

Matt is an Editor at The Spun Media.