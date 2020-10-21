TV Ratings Are In For Game 1 Of The World Series

The 2020 World Series started on Tuesday night, and the official television ratings for Game 1 between the Rays and Dodgers are in.

The numbers are historically bad. The game, an 8-3 Dodgers win, drew an average of 9.2 million viewers on FOX. That mark is well below the previous low of 9.84 million for Game 3 of the 2008 World Series between the Rays and Phillies.

Overall, the ratings were down 25 percent from last year’s Game 1 between the Nationals and Astros.

Game 1 was the third-most watched non-NFL sporting event since games returned in May, behind Saturday’s Alabama-Georgia game and Sunday night’s NLCS Game 7.

The one positive for MLB? They aren’t the only sport going through a ratings crush, and last night’s paltry viewership still outperformed any of the six NBA Finals games this year.

Game 2 of the World Series will be tonight at 8:08 p.m. ET. FOX will once again broadcast the action.

We’ll see if more people tune in later.