TV Ratings Are Out For Game 1 Of The World Series

The Atlanta Braves took Game 1 of the 2021 World Series, beating the Houston Astros 6-2 to take a 1-0 lead. Ahead of tonight’s Game 2, the ratings for Game 1 of the World Series are out.

According to reports, Game 1 of the World Series drew 10.811 million viewers. That’s more than a 1 million viewer increase from last year’s Game 1, which drew just 9.195 million – a record low.

Unfortunately, the big boost to this year’s World Series isn’t that impressive of a feat. It’s still the second-lowest Game 1 on record.

A number of factors could be contributing to the declining numbers, but clearly the game just isn’t drawing the eyes like it used to. Perhaps that will change if the World Series gives us great action in the days to come.

Still, it’s nearly 2 million viewers more than Game 1 of the NBA Finals received, and bigger than basically every non-NFL live broadcast.

10.811M for first game 1 of Braves/Astros World Series, Up from last year's record-low 9.195M for game 1, but second-lowest gm 1 on record. https://t.co/h0oNyYoxGh — Sports TV Ratings (@SportsTVRatings) October 27, 2021

As the actual baseball on the field in Game 1, the visiting Atlanta Braves gave the Houston Astros pitching lineup fits early in the game. They scored five runs in the first three innings while their own pitching kept the Astros under wraps.

Jorge Soler and Adam Duvall were incredible, each notching home runs and combining for four RBIs. Astros pitcher Framber Valdez was pulled after giving up five runs.

On the other side, AJ Minter got credited with the win, allowing three hits and one run with three strikeouts. The bullpen accounted for eight more strikeouts.

Tonight’s matchup will see Atlanta’s Max Fried taking on Houston’s Jose Urquidy.

What will the World Series ratings look like after Game 2?