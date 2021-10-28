TV Ratings Are Out For Game 2 Of The World Series

The Astros evened up the 2021 World Series against the Atlanta Braves at one game apiece on Wednesday evening in Houston. A strong start from Jose Urquidy, along with a balanced effort from the entire team’s lineup, resulted in a 7-2 victory for Dusty Baker’s club.

Although the game delivered, at least at the beginning, from an entertainment standpoint, FOX reported a second consecutive underwhelming set of TV ratings.

According to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal, the Game 2 broadcast on FOX averaged 10.28 million viewers on Wednesday night. The number marked the second-lowest number of viewers in World Series history, ahead of only last year’s Game 2 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Tampa Bay Rays.

The latest ratings are unfortunately more of the same for this year’s Fall Classic. Game 1 of the World Series drew just 10.811 million viewers, which was also the second-lowest mark in history for corresponding games in history.

Fox averaged 10.28 million viewers for Astros’ 7-2 win over Braves in World Series Game 2 last night, likely marking the 2nd-lowest Fall Classic Game 2 on record. Still a primetime win. 9.105 million for Dodgers-Rays Game 2 last year. 12.014 million for Nationals-Astros in 2019. — Austin Karp (@AustinKarp) October 28, 2021

Although FOX reported the second straight night of underwhelming TV ratings, the World Series continues to draw in more viewers than almost any other major sports league, save for the NFL. The network will also have to find some solace in the fact that numbers are up from last year’s COVID-altered Fall Classic.

On the field, the Astros raced out to an early lead and never looked back in Game 2. A four-run second inning gave Houston a 5-1 lead that they never relinquished on their way to a 7-2 victory.

The World Series will now flip back to Atlanta, where the Braves will try to use their home field advantage to gain an edge. The next three games will be played at Truist Park, so Brian Snitker’s club will have a huge opportunity to take a lead in the series.

Game 3 on Friday will feature Luis Garcia on the bump for the Astros and Ian Anderson taking the mound for the Braves. First pitch from Atlanta is scheduled for 8:09 p.m. ET.