Twins outfielder Byron Buxton was carted off the field during a team scrimmage on Monday with what looked to be a significant leg injury.

The Twins, along with the other 29 MLB ball-clubs, are gearing up for the commencement of the 2020 season. Rob Manfred made the decision to postpone the original Opening Day in light of the COVID-19 pandemic back in March.

After months of patience, baseball is officially ready to start play next week. With less than two weeks until Opening Day, teams are conducting team scrimmages to prepare for the season.

The Minnesota Twins played a scrimmage of their own on Monday, but it appears to have come at a cost. Twins outfielder Byron Buxton had to be carted off the field with what appears to be a significant leg injury.

Video of the aftermath of the injury can be seen below:

#MNTwins outfielder Byron Buxton carted off the field after what appears to be a pretty severe injury to his left ankle/leg. pic.twitter.com/GmqZ0kGPj0 — KSTPSports (@KSTPSports) July 13, 2020

Buxton’s health has been a major concern over the years. The 26-year-old outfielder played in just 87 games last season before undergoing shoulder surgery in late Sept. The surgery caused Buxton to miss the Twins’ ALDS matchup against the New York Yankees.

Minnesota is obviously hoping Buxton’s apparent injury isn’t too serious. The Twins begin the 2020 season in just 11 days on July 24 against the Chicago White Sox.

This could potentially be a major loss for the Twins if Buxton’s injury is long-term.