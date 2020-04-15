The baseball world received some sad news on Wednesday afternoon. A former two-time All-Star has passed away.

Damaso Garcia, a second baseman who played for several teams, passed away earlier this week his son confirmed to ESPN. Garcia was 63 years old.

“It is a sad day for the Dominican baseball community,” said Erick Almonte, president of the Dominican national player federation, the island nation’s players’ union. Garcia played for Tigres del Licey in the Dominican Republic and also served as the president of the union.

Players from around Major League Baseball have posted their tributes for Garcia. Former Toronto Blue Jays teammate Jesse Barfield posted a photo of their time together.

“RIP ‘Damo’ we love you!!!” he said on the post.

RIP “Damo” we love you!!! pic.twitter.com/aYKTWu0f70 — Jesse Barfield (@JesseBarfield29) April 15, 2020

Garcia started his MLB career as a member of the New York Yankees. After a stint with the most-known team in baseball, the infielder landed with the Blue Jays.

He spent the majority of his career in Toronto, where he made two All-Star teams. He also took home a Silver Slugger award after a terrific 1982 season.

After seven years with the Blue Jays, Garcia had short stints with the Atlanta Braves and Montreal Expos.

Our thoughts are with the Garcia family.