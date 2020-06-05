Two-Time MLB All Star’s Wife Arrested After Alleged Domestic Violence

Although the MLB still hasn’t decided whether or not there will be a season this year, there’s no shortage of news involving the Atlanta Braves. On Friday, Andy Slater of Fox Sports Radio revealed that All-Star outfielder Marcell Ozuna recently suffered a facial injury.

Ozuna suffered the injury after his wife allegedly hit him with a soap dish, according to Slater’s report. His wife, Genesis, was arrested after a two-week investigation by the police. She was charged with domestic battery.

This is an unfortunate situation for Ozuna, that’s for sure. Luckily it doesn’t sound like the talented outfielder suffered any injuries that may jeopardize his promising career on the diamond.

Slater is reporting that Ozuna’s injury was labeled as a “small laceration.” He also revealed that Ozuna drove to Miami’s police station to report the alleged incident.

Marcell and Genesis have three children, so it’s important to keep them in mind during a tough situation like this.

Ozuna spent the 2019 season with the St. Louis Cardinals, posting a .243 average with 29 home runs. He played a major role in the team’s late-season push to make the playoffs.

During the offseason, the Braves signed Ozuna to a one-year deal worth $18 million. It gives him a great salary for this year, while allowing him the chance to test his value on the open market again next year.

The Braves have not commented on this situation at this time.

[Andy Slater]