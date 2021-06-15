Tyler Glasnow Rips MLB Following His Injury News

Tampa Bay Rays ace Tyler Glasnow was diagnosed with a partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and a flexor tendon strain after undergoing an MRI on Tuesday. The exact timeline for his return remains unknown but he’s not expected back until much later in the season.

After the diagnosis, Glasnow met with the media and unleashed a rant about Major League Baseball’s latest rule change.

Glasnow attributed his injury to the recent MLB crackdown on pitchers using foreign substances. The Rays starter openly admitted to using “sticky stuff” earlier this year but claimed that trying to adjust led to getting hurt.

“I just threw 80 something innings and you just told me I can’t use anything. I have to change everything,” Glasnow said, per Tricia Whitaker of Bally Sports Florida. “I truly believe 100 percent that’s why I got hurt. I’m frustrated MLB doesn’t understand. You can’t just tell us to use nothing. It’s crazy.

“I don’t want this to happen to anyone else. My life long dream is I wanna win a CY young and be an All Star and now it’s just s— on. Now it’s over. Now I have to try to rehab to come back in the playoffs. I’m clearly frustrated. You can’t just tell us to use nothing. It’s crazy.”

"I don't want this to happen to anyone else. My life long dream is I wanna win a CY young & be an all star & now it's just sh** on. Now it's over. Now I have to try to rehab to come back in the playoffs. I'm clearly frustrated. You can't just tell us to use nothing. It's crazy." https://t.co/VFqZ3OWlvr — Tricia Whitaker (@TriciaWhitaker) June 15, 2021

The Rays ace claimed that he stopped using sunscreen a few starts ago to fall in line with MLB’s unilateral rule change. In his 14 starts this year, Glasnow has been sharp, posting a 5-2 record with a 2.66 ERA and 123 strikeouts.

According to the new MLB regulations, “any pitcher who possesses or applies foreign substances in violation of the rules will be ejected from the game and automatically suspended.” The suspension will last for 10 games.

Seeing Glasnow get hurt is cause for concern that other star pitchers could sustain injuries while trying to adjust to the midseason rule change. The league seems to be in a tricky spot and now at odds with its star players, which could make for more complications in the coming weeks.